Is GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is GreenTree Hospitality Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 GreenTree Hospitality Group had debt of CN¥150.0m, up from CN¥60.0m in one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥1.16b in cash, leading to a CN¥1.01b net cash position.

How Strong Is GreenTree Hospitality Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GHG Debt to Equity History May 19th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that GreenTree Hospitality Group had liabilities of CN¥869.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥975.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥1.16b in cash and CN¥333.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥355.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are worth a total of CN¥8.71b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, GreenTree Hospitality Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In fact GreenTree Hospitality Group's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 37% in the last twelve months. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GreenTree Hospitality Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While GreenTree Hospitality Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, GreenTree Hospitality Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that GreenTree Hospitality Group has CN¥1.01b in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 67% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥182m. So we are not troubled with GreenTree Hospitality Group's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GreenTree Hospitality Group you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

