Is GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:GHG) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.5%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GreenTree Hospitality Group is:

5.6% = CN¥114m ÷ CN¥2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

GreenTree Hospitality Group's Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

When you first look at it, GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 19%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 4.6% seen by GreenTree Hospitality Group was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared GreenTree Hospitality Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.3% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:GHG Past Earnings Growth August 2nd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is GreenTree Hospitality Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is GreenTree Hospitality Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

GreenTree Hospitality Group's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 55% (or a retention ratio of 45%). The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Additionally, GreenTree Hospitality Group has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in GreenTree Hospitality Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 20%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on GreenTree Hospitality Group. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.