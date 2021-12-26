Is GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:GHG) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

GreenTree Hospitality Group's (NYSE:GHG) stock is up by a considerable 7.2% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GreenTree Hospitality Group is:

13% = CN¥311m ÷ CN¥2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of GreenTree Hospitality Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, GreenTree Hospitality Group seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. However, we are curious as to how GreenTree Hospitality Group's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by GreenTree Hospitality Group compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 2.1% in the same period.

NYSE:GHG Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if GreenTree Hospitality Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is GreenTree Hospitality Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (or a retention ratio of 47%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Additionally, GreenTree Hospitality Group has paid dividends over a period of three years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 15% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 21%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with GreenTree Hospitality Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

