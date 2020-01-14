Is GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored (GHG) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored (GHG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GHG and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored is one of 241 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHG's full-year earnings has moved 539.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GHG has returned about 21.64% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 1.24%. As we can see, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GHG belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.45% so far this year, meaning that GHG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on GHG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

