Is Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Greenlane Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Greenlane Holdings had US$10.5m of debt, up from US$8.16m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$12.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.82m.

How Healthy Is Greenlane Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:GNLN Debt to Equity History June 30th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Greenlane Holdings had liabilities of US$31.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$12.3m and US$11.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$21.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Greenlane Holdings has a market capitalization of US$228.8m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Greenlane Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Greenlane Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Greenlane Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$138m, which is a fall of 18%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Greenlane Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Greenlane Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$28m of cash and made a loss of US$14m. Given it only has net cash of US$1.82m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Greenlane Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

