Is GREENCORE GRP (GNCGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

GREENCORE GRP (GNCGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.45. Over the last 12 months, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.90 and as low as 10.98, with a median of 12.09.

Investors should also note that GNCGY holds a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNCGY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.65. Over the last 12 months, GNCGY's PEG has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.50.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GREENCORE GRP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNCGY is an impressive value stock right now.

