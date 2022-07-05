Is Greencore Group (GNCGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Greencore Group (GNCGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07. Over the past year, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.67 and as low as 8.64, with a median of 12.66.

Investors should also recognize that GNCGY has a P/B ratio of 1.28. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.17. Over the past year, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.57.

Investors could also keep in mind MEDIFAST (MED), an Food - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, MEDIFAST has a P/B ratio of 9.62 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.17. For MED, this valuation metric has been as high as 18.77, as low as 8.41, with a median of 11.59 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Greencore Group and MEDIFAST's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNCGY and MED is an impressive value stock right now.

