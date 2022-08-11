Is Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Green Brick Partners's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Green Brick Partners had US$384.9m of debt, an increase on US$366.5m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$66.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$318.2m.

NYSE:GRBK Debt to Equity History August 11th 2022

How Strong Is Green Brick Partners' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Green Brick Partners had liabilities of US$214.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$388.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$66.8m as well as receivables valued at US$6.83m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$529.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Green Brick Partners has a market capitalization of US$1.32b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Green Brick Partners has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.95. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 1k times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Green Brick Partners has boosted its EBIT by 97%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Green Brick Partners's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Green Brick Partners actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

Both Green Brick Partners's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Green Brick Partners is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Green Brick Partners has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

