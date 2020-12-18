Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Green Brick Partners is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GRBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 18.39% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GRBK has returned about 109.36% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 2.94%. This shows that Green Brick Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, GRBK is a member of the Real Estate - Development industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.38% so far this year, so GRBK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on GRBK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

