Is Gree (GREZF) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Gree (GREZF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gree is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 665 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gree is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GREZF's full-year earnings has moved 110% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GREZF has returned about 13% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -12.6%. This means that Gree is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Jack Henry (JKHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.4%.

The consensus estimate for Jack Henry's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gree is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9% so far this year, so GREZF is performing better in this area.

Jack Henry, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #113. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gree and Jack Henry as they could maintain their solid performance.

