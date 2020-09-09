Is Great Panther Silver (GPL) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Great Panther Silver (GPL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Great Panther Silver is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPL's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GPL has moved about 82.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 1.49%. This means that Great Panther Silver is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GPL is a member of the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.37% this year, meaning that GPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track GPL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

