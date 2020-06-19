Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD). GLDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.63, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.80. Over the past year, GLDD's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.31 and as low as 7.88, with a median of 12.92.

Finally, our model also underscores that GLDD has a P/CF ratio of 5.67. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8. Over the past year, GLDD's P/CF has been as high as 11.85 and as low as 4.67, with a median of 8.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GLDD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

