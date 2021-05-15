Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) Popular Amongst Institutions?

The big shareholder groups in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a market capitalization of US$958m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock?

NasdaqGS:GLDD Ownership Breakdown May 15th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:GLDD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 8.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.1% and 7.4% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Lasse Petterson is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$22m worth of the US$958m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Great Lakes Dredge & Dock better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

