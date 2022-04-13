Is Gray Television (GTN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Gray Television (GTN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gray Television is one of 287 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gray Television is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTN's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GTN has moved about 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -16%. As we can see, Gray Television is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nintendo Co. (NTDOY). The stock is up 9.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nintendo Co.'s current year EPS has increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gray Television belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 25.3% so far this year, so GTN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Nintendo Co. falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #47. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.6%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Gray Television and Nintendo Co. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.