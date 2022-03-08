Is Gray Television (GTN) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gray Television (GTN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gray Television is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gray Television is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTN's full-year earnings has moved 21.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GTN has moved about 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 18.4% on average. As we can see, Gray Television is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rocky Brands (RCKY). The stock is up 12.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands' current year EPS has increased 13.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gray Television is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 27% this year, meaning that GTN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rocky Brands falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Gray Television and Rocky Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.