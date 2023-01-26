Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Graphic Packaging is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Graphic Packaging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPK's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GPK has returned about 5.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 8.2% on average. This means that Graphic Packaging is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, W.W. Grainger (GWW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.7%.

In W.W. Grainger's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Graphic Packaging belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that GPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

W.W. Grainger, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #104. The industry has moved -21% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Graphic Packaging and W.W. Grainger as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

