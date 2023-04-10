Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.87. Over the past 52 weeks, GPK's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.78 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 9.15.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GPK's P/B ratio of 3.58. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.24. Within the past 52 weeks, GPK's P/B has been as high as 3.85 and as low as 3.04, with a median of 3.42.

Finally, investors should note that GPK has a P/CF ratio of 7.15. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.78. Within the past 12 months, GPK's P/CF has been as high as 9.12 and as low as 6.20, with a median of 7.39.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Graphic Packaging Holding Company's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GPK is an impressive value stock right now.

