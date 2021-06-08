Is GP Strategies (GPX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has GP Strategies (GPX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

GP Strategies is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPX's full-year earnings has moved 31.36% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GPX has returned about 37.94% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.67%. This shows that GP Strategies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, GPX is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #246 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 41.58% so far this year, so GPX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GPX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

