Is GP Strategies (GPX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of GP Strategies (GPX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

GP Strategies is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPX's full-year earnings has moved 33.62% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GPX has returned about 37.86% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.32%. This means that GP Strategies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, GPX is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #241 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28.07% so far this year, meaning that GPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to GPX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

