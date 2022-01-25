Is Goodyear (GT) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Goodyear (GT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Goodyear is one of 126 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Goodyear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GT's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GT has moved about 3.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1%. This shows that Goodyear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF). The stock has returned 0.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Goodyear belongs to the Rubber - Tires industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 102% so far this year, so GT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #196. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.2%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Goodyear and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.