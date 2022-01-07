Is Goodyear (GT) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Goodyear (GT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Goodyear is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 126 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Goodyear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GT's full-year earnings has moved 35.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GT has returned 4.8% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 1.4%. As we can see, Goodyear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Standard Motor Products (SMP). The stock has returned 1.9% year-to-date.

For Standard Motor Products, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Goodyear belongs to the Rubber - Tires industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.8% so far this year, so GT is performing on par in this area.

In contrast, Standard Motor Products falls under the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.8%.

Goodyear and Standard Motor Products could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.