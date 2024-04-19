Is GoodRx (GDRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is one of 1051 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDRX's full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GDRX has returned about 0.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.4%.

Over the past three months, Amplifon S.p.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.1% so far this year, meaning that GDRX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Amplifon S.p.A. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Amplifon S.p.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.