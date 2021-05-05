Is Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Good Times Restaurants's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Good Times Restaurants had US$15.6m of debt, up from US$14.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$10.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$5.63m.

A Look At Good Times Restaurants' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:GTIM Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Good Times Restaurants had liabilities of US$18.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$62.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$10.0m and US$721.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$70.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$58.1m, we think shareholders really should watch Good Times Restaurants's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Good Times Restaurants has net debt of just 0.60 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 8.3 times, which is more than adequate. Better yet, Good Times Restaurants grew its EBIT by 940% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Good Times Restaurants's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Good Times Restaurants recorded free cash flow of 45% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

On our analysis Good Times Restaurants's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. In particular, level of total liabilities gives us cold feet. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Good Times Restaurants's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Good Times Restaurants you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



