Is Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Goldman Sachs BDC is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 851 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSBD's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GSBD has returned 9.2% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 8.4%. As we can see, Goldman Sachs BDC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.1%.

Over the past three months, Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Goldman Sachs BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18% so far this year, so GSBD is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #112. The industry has moved -2.9% so far this year.

Goldman Sachs BDC and Robinhood Markets, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

