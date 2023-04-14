Is Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Goldman Sachs BDC is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 874 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSBD's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GSBD has returned about 0.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.4%. This shows that Goldman Sachs BDC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Service Properties (SVC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.9%.

Over the past three months, Service Properties' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Goldman Sachs BDC is a member of the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.8% this year, meaning that GSBD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Service Properties, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 101-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved +1.7% so far this year.

Goldman Sachs BDC and Service Properties could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

