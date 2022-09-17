Is Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Golden Ocean Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Golden Ocean Group had US$1.20b of debt in June 2022, down from US$1.37b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$164.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.03b. NasdaqGS:GOGL Debt to Equity History September 17th 2022

How Strong Is Golden Ocean Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Golden Ocean Group had liabilities of US$230.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.22b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$164.0m in cash and US$81.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.20b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$1.78b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Golden Ocean Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Golden Ocean Group's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 20.8 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Even more impressive was the fact that Golden Ocean Group grew its EBIT by 216% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Golden Ocean Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Golden Ocean Group recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Golden Ocean Group's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Golden Ocean Group is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Golden Ocean Group (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

