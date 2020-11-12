Is Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Golden Entertainment (GDEN). GDEN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

GDEN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 12.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GDEN's industry has an average PEG of 20.59 right now. Within the past year, GDEN's PEG has been as high as 1,512.42 and as low as -784.98, with a median of 19.83.

Another notable valuation metric for GDEN is its P/B ratio of 2.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GDEN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.24. GDEN's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 1.69, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Golden Entertainment's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GDEN is an impressive value stock right now.

