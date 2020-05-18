Is Gold Fields (GFI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Gold Fields (GFI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GFI and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Gold Fields is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFI's full-year earnings has moved 37.97% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GFI has gained about 28.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 17.64% on average. This means that Gold Fields is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GFI belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.77% so far this year, meaning that GFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GFI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

