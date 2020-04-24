Is Gold Fields (GFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Gold Fields (GFI). GFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.32 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 25.61. Over the last 12 months, GFI's Forward P/E has been as high as 127.25 and as low as 6.93, with a median of 16.79.

Investors will also notice that GFI has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GFI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.39. Over the past 52 weeks, GFI's PEG has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.72.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Gold Fields is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GFI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.