Is Gold A Good Investment Right Now? A Unique Way To Invest In Gold Using Options

As an experienced trader at Prosper Trading Academy, I have been keeping a close eye on the recent market trends surrounding gold and the GLD ETF. With the Fed potentially at the end of the rate hike cycle and the dollar weakening, gold has once again come into the Limelight.

In this article, I will provide a comparison of physical gold and the GLD ETF, discuss investing in gold and the potential breakout in the gold market. I will also share my strategy for trading the GLD ETF and provide a risk and reward analysis.

Key Takeaways

Gold has regained attention due to the Fed potentially ending the rate hike cycle and the weakening of the dollar.

The GLD ETF provides a liquid market for investors to get in and out of a proxy for gold, and has a close correlation with physical gold.

The potential breakout in the gold market presents an opportunity for traders to use an upside call spread strategy with a favorable reward to risk ratio.

THE PRICE OF GOLD IN THE NEWS

As an investor, I am keeping a close eye on gold as it is back in the limelight. With the Federal Reserve possibly being at the end of the rate hike cycle and the dollar weakening, gold is becoming an attractive investment option again.

One way to invest in gold is through the GLD ETF, which is a spider gold ETF. The ETF holds physical gold, and its prices move with the price of gold over the short and long term. The beta correlation between physical gold and GLD ETF is very close, making it a convenient and liquid market for option traders.

Currently, both gold and the GLD ETF are approaching almost a quadruple top, which we have seen in the past in 2020, March 2022, and early May 2023. If we can get up to that high 2000s level, there is a good chance of a breakout.

COMPARISON OF PHYSICAL GOLD AND GOLD ETF

As an investor looking to invest in gold, there are two main options available: physical gold and gold ETFs. In this section, I will compare the two options based on the information presented.

Physical Gold

One option for investing in gold is to purchase physical gold, such as an ounce of gold. As of the current date, an ounce of gold is priced at over $2,000. While physical gold provides the benefit of owning a tangible asset, it also comes with drawbacks. Physical gold requires storage and security measures, which can be costly. Additionally, buying and selling physical gold can be less liquid than trading gold ETFs.

Gold ETF

Another option for investing in gold is a gold ETF, such as the GLD ETF. When an investor buys a share in the GLD ETF, they own a portion of the physical gold held by the trust. The prices of gold ETFs move with the price of gold over the short and long term, as shown by the very close correlation between physical gold and the GLD ETF over the last four to five years.

The GLD ETF provides a more liquid market for investors to buy and sell gold. It also provides a more accessible option for investors who may not have the means to purchase physical gold outright. As of the current date, the GLD ETF is trading around $186.

Comparison

When comparing physical gold and gold ETFs, the main differences are in the form of the investment and the associated costs. Physical gold provides the benefit of owning a tangible asset, but requires storage and security measures. Gold ETFs, such as the GLD ETF, provide a more liquid market and more accessible option for investors.

Overall, the decision between physical gold and gold ETFs comes down to individual preferences and investment goals. As an investor, it is important to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of each option before making a decision.

SHOULD INVESTORS BUY GOLD OR GLD INSTEAD?

As an options trader, I am always looking for opportunities in the market. With gold back in the limelight, I have been analyzing the differences between physical gold and the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD).

The GLD ETF is a spider gold ETF that holds physical gold. When an investor buys a share in the ETF, they own a portion of the gold that is held by the trust. The prices of these ETFs move with the price of gold over the short and long term. In comparison, an investor can buy an ounce of physical gold for over $2,000.

Looking at the correlation between physical gold and GLD over the last four to five years, it is clear that the correlation is very tight. As seen in the comparison chart, the beta of the correlation is very close, making GLD a great option for investors who want to invest in gold but don’t want to buy physical gold.

For option investors, GLD provides a very liquid market to get in and out of a proxy for gold. The ETF’s liquidity makes it a great option for trading options.

In terms of price, the GLD ETF is trading at around $186, while physical gold is over $2,000 per ounce. With the tight correlation between physical gold and GLD, the ETF provides a lot of liquidity and is a great option for investors who want to invest in gold.

Looking at the charts, both gold and the GLD ETF are approaching a quadruple top. If we can get up to that high $2,000s level, there is a good chance of a breakout. As an options trader, I am looking for a potential breakout above that level, which in the ETF is right around $190 or so.

Overall, while physical gold may be a great option for some investors, the GLD ETF provides a great option for investors who want to invest in gold but don’t want to buy physical gold. With its tight correlation to physical gold and high liquidity, the GLD ETF is a great option for investors looking to invest in gold.

SO IS GOLD A GOOD INVESTMENT AT THIS POINT? THE STRATEGY

I am looking to invest in gold, specifically the GLD ETF, as it is showing signs of a potential breakout above its quadruple top levels. To take advantage of this opportunity, I am considering an upside call spread.

The GLD ETF is currently trading at around $186.50, and I am looking to buy the 190-195 call spread that expires in January. This spread can be purchased for approximately $130.

If the GLD ETF does break out to the $195 range, this call spread can be worth up to $5, resulting in a potential return of $3.7 for every $1 invested. This translates to a reward to risk ratio of 2.85 to 1.

It is important to note the tight correlation between physical gold and the GLD ETF over the last four to five years, making it a reliable proxy for gold. Additionally, the GLD ETF provides a very liquid market for option traders to get in and out of positions easily.

RISK AND REWARD ANALYSIS

I am bullish on gold and the GLD ETF, and I believe that there is potential for a breakout above the current quadruple top. As such, I have decided to play this with an upside call spread going out to January expiration.

Here are the details of my trade:

Buy the Jan 24 190-195 call spread for approximately $130

Max potential profit of $3.70 per dollar invested

Max potential loss of $1.30 per dollar invested

Reward to risk ratio of 2.85 to 1

The GLD ETF provides a very liquid market for option traders, and its correlation with physical gold has been very tight over the last four to five years. By investing in the GLD ETF instead of buying physical gold, investors can own a portion of the gold held by the trust without having to pay the high price of an ounce of gold.

CONCLUSION

Based on my analysis of the charts and market trends, I believe that gold and the GLD ETF are both approaching a potential breakout at the quadruple top level. As an option trader, I see a great opportunity to invest in the GLD ETF by buying an upside call spread going out to January expiration. By buying the 190-195 call spread for about $130, I have a potential reward to risk ratio of 2.85 to 1, meaning for every dollar I invest, my return can be almost $3. With the correlation between physical gold and the GLD ETF being very tight over the last four or five years, this investment provides a very liquid market to get in and out of a proxy for gold.

