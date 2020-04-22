Is Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) a Good Value Investor Choice?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Golar LNG Partners has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 3.96, as you can see in the chart below:



This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 17.04. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Golar LNG Partners’ current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years. Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for this stock, suggesting it might be a good entry point.





Moreover, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Oils-Energy sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 9.47. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Golar LNG Partners has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 3.70, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Golar LNG Partners’ stock in the near term too.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Golar LNG Partners has a P/S ratio of about 0.7. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 2.95 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, GMLP is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.



Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Golar LNG Partners currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Golar LNG Partners a solid choice for value investors.



For example, the P/CF ratio for Golar LNG Partners comes in at 1.47, which is slightly better than the industry average of 2.29. Clearly, GMLP is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What about the Stock Overall?



Though Golar LNG Partners might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of C and a Momentum score of B. This gives GMLP a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been disappointing. The current quarter has seen no upward revision in the past sixty days compared to two downward revisions, while the current year estimate has seen no upward revisions compared to three downward revisions in the same time period.



As a result, the current quarter consensus estimate has declined by 19% in the past two months, while the current year estimate declined by 12.9% in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Golar LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Golar LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Golar LNG Partners LP Quote

Owing to the bearish estimate trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line



Golar LNG Partners is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank (among bottom 45% of more than 250 industries) and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Oils-Energy sector has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment and broader factors to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.



