Is Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Golar LNG (GLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Golar LNG is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GLNG has returned about 46.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -5.9%. As we can see, Golar LNG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE). The stock has returned 39.2% year-to-date.

For Eagle Bulk Shipping, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Golar LNG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.9% so far this year, meaning that GLNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Eagle Bulk Shipping is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Golar LNG and Eagle Bulk Shipping. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

