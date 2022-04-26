Is Gogo (GOGO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gogo (GOGO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gogo is one of 665 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gogo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGO's full-year earnings has moved 24.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GOGO has moved about 50.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -20%. As we can see, Gogo is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Gree (GREZF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.

In Gree's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 109.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gogo belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.6% this year, meaning that GOGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Gree, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 48-stock industry is ranked #141. The industry has moved -17.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Gogo and Gree as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.