Is GN Store Nord (GNNDY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is GN Store Nord (GNNDY). GNNDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.40 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.22. Over the past year, GNNDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.78 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 13.09.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GNNDY's P/B ratio of 3.43. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.70. GNNDY's P/B has been as high as 8.98 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 4.94, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GNNDY has a P/S ratio of 1.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.79.

Finally, investors should note that GNNDY has a P/CF ratio of 10.07. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.22. Within the past 12 months, GNNDY's P/CF has been as high as 17.47 and as low as 6.47, with a median of 12.11.

Another great Medical - Products stock you could consider is PetIQ (PETQ), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of PetIQ currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01, and its PEG ratio is 1. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 23.22 and 2.98.

Over the last 12 months, PETQ's P/E has been as high as 20.41, as low as 5.10, with a median of 11.45, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.63, as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.81.

Furthermore, PetIQ holds a P/B ratio of 1.39 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.70. PETQ's P/B has been as high as 2.83, as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.82 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in GN Store Nord and PetIQ strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GNNDY and PETQ look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GN Store Nord (GNNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.