Is GN STORE NORD (GNNDY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GN STORE NORD (GNNDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GNNDY and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

GN STORE NORD is one of 895 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GNNDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNNDY's full-year earnings has moved 0.08% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GNNDY has moved about 1.03% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -13.13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GN STORE NORD is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GNNDY belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 82 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.58% so far this year, so GNNDY is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GNNDY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

