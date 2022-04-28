Is GN Store Nord (GNNDY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is GN Store Nord (GNNDY). GNNDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.14, which compares to its industry's average of 22.40. Over the last 12 months, GNNDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.89 and as low as 13.14, with a median of 21.02.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GNNDY has a P/S ratio of 2.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.88.

Finally, investors should note that GNNDY has a P/CF ratio of 9.82. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.81. Within the past 12 months, GNNDY's P/CF has been as high as 27.91 and as low as 9.82, with a median of 16.51.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - Products value stock, take a look at Owens & Minor (OMI). OMI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Owens & Minor is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.10 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.15. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 22.40 and average PEG ratio of 1.89.

Over the last 12 months, OMI's P/E has been as high as 14.53, as low as 8.74, with a median of 11.76, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.53, as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.63.

Owens & Minor also has a P/B ratio of 3.09 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.64. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.66, as low as 2.66, with a median of 3.47.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GN Store Nord and Owens & Minor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNNDY and OMI is an impressive value stock right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.