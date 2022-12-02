Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GlycoMimetics is one of 1185 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GlycoMimetics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLYC's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GLYC has returned 48.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 15.7%. As we can see, GlycoMimetics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX). The stock is up 26.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Axonics Modulation Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, GlycoMimetics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 218 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.8% so far this year, so GLYC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Axonics Modulation Technologies falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 49 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -64.4%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on GlycoMimetics and Axonics Modulation Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.