Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Glu Mobile (GLUU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GLUU and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Glu Mobile is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GLUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLUU's full-year earnings has moved 36.36% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GLUU has gained about 58.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 14.16% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Glu Mobile is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GLUU is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.97% this year, meaning that GLUU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on GLUU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

