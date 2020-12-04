Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Glu Mobile (GLUU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Glu Mobile is one of 239 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GLUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLUU's full-year earnings has moved 36.36% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GLUU has gained about 58.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 11.04% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Glu Mobile is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, GLUU belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.90% so far this year, so GLUU is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track GLUU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

