Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Glu Mobile (GLUU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Glu Mobile is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GLUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLUU's full-year earnings has moved 67.74% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GLUU has moved about 56.69% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 9.51% on average. As we can see, Glu Mobile is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GLUU belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.64% so far this year, so GLUU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GLUU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

