Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Glu Mobile is one of 240 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GLUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLUU's full-year earnings has moved 30.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GLUU has returned 56.69% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -16.60% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Glu Mobile is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, GLUU belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.93% so far this year, so GLUU is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track GLUU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

