Is Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Globus Maritime's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Globus Maritime had US$30.1m of debt at March 2021, down from US$37.4m a year prior. But it also has US$51.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$21.7m net cash.

How Strong Is Globus Maritime's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:GLBS Debt to Equity History June 21st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Globus Maritime had liabilities of US$13.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$37.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$51.8m in cash and US$153.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.19m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Globus Maritime has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Globus Maritime has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Globus Maritime will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Globus Maritime's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Globus Maritime?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Globus Maritime had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$25m and booked a US$9.1m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$21.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Globus Maritime (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

