Is Globe Life (GL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Globe Life (GL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.67, which compares to its industry's average of 12.96. Over the past 52 weeks, GL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.53 and as low as 9.61, with a median of 10.22.

Finally, our model also underscores that GL has a P/CF ratio of 8.07. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.70. GL's P/CF has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 6.64, with a median of 7.17, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Globe Life is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

