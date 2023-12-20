Is Globe Life (GL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Globe Life (GL). GL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.79 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.14. Over the past year, GL's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.89 and as low as 9.61, with a median of 10.26.

Finally, our model also underscores that GL has a P/CF ratio of 8.38. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. GL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.76. Over the past 52 weeks, GL's P/CF has been as high as 8.92 and as low as 7.37, with a median of 7.96.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Globe Life is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

