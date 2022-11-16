Is GlobalFoundries (GFS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

GlobalFoundries Inc. is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GlobalFoundries Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFS' full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GFS has gained about 2.5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -30.2%. This means that GlobalFoundries Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Sanmina (SANM) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 59%.

The consensus estimate for Sanmina's current year EPS has increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, GlobalFoundries Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 27% this year, meaning that GFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sanmina falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on GlobalFoundries Inc. and Sanmina as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

