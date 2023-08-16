Is Globale Online (GLBE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global-e Online Ltd. is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global-e Online Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLBE's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GLBE has returned about 80.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 18.9%. As we can see, Global-e Online Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, CarMax (KMX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.9%.

For CarMax, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global-e Online Ltd. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.5% so far this year, meaning that GLBE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CarMax, however, belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Global-e Online Ltd. and CarMax as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.