Is Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) debuted on 03/11/2013, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Global X Management, DIV has amassed assets over $704.76 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index.

The INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index tracks the performance of 50 equally weighted common stocks, MLPs & REITs that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the US.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.45%.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.54%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For DIV, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 22.10% of the portfolio --while Energy and Utilities round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) accounts for about 2.47% of total assets, followed by Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) and Spartannash Co (SPTN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 21.72% of DIV's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has lost about -0.08% so far, and is up roughly 4.77% over the last 12 months (as of 06/13/2022). DIV has traded between $19.28 and $21.67 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.04 and standard deviation of 26.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) tracks Solactive Power Factor High Dividend Index and the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) tracks Solactive Global SuperDividend Index. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has $66.46 million in assets, Global X SuperDividend ETF has $775.57 million. WBIY has an expense ratio of 0.70% and SDIV charges 0.58%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

