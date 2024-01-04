Is Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) was launched on 03/11/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Global X Management, DIV has amassed assets over $606.43 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index.

The INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index tracks the performance of 50 equally weighted common stocks, MLPs & REITs that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the US.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.45% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.14%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 23% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Energy sector; Financials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Ny Comm Bancorp (NYCB) accounts for about 2.85% of the fund's total assets, followed by Holly Energy Partners Lp (HEP) and Magellan Midstre (MMP).

DIV's top 10 holdings account for about 25.1% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -0.12% and is down about -2% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/04/2024), respectively. DIV has traded between $15.43 and $19.64 during this last 52-week period.

DIV has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 14.37% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) tracks Solactive Global SuperDividend Index. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has $155.61 million in assets, Global X SuperDividend ETF has $762.96 million. CGDG has an expense ratio of 0.47% and SDIV charges 0.58%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

