Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Global Ship Lease (GSL). GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.40. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.43. Over the last 12 months, GSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 4.45.

Another notable valuation metric for GSL is its P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.36. Over the past year, GSL's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.35.

Finally, investors should note that GSL has a P/CF ratio of 4.81. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GSL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.89. Within the past 12 months, GSL's P/CF has been as high as 4.81 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.70.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Global Ship Lease is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GSL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

