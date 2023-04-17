Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Global Ship Lease (GSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Global Ship Lease is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GSL has returned 22.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 5.8% on average. This means that Global Ship Lease is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY). The stock has returned 17.4% year-to-date.

In Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.7% so far this year, so GSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved +3.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Global Ship Lease and Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

